MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart Heiko Maas on Tuesday discussed Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent proposal to hold an online summit on Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The main focus was on the initiative of Russian President V. V. Putin to hold a meeting of leaders of the UNSC permanent members, Germany and Iran to look for ways to ensure sustainable security in the Persian Gulf taking into account the concerns of all interested parties," the ministry said.