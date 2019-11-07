UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Maas Discuss Situation In Syria, Russia-Turkey Deal In Phone Talks

Thu 07th November 2019 | 08:52 PM

Lavrov, Maas Discuss Situation in Syria, Russia-Turkey Deal in Phone Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart Heiko Maas discussed in phone talks on Thursday the situation in Syria in light of the implementation of Russia-Turkey agreements, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministers discussed the situation in Syria, including the developments in the north-east of the country in light of the implementation of the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding between Russia and Turkey of October 22, 2019, as well as the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone," the ministry said in a statement.

