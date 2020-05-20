Lavrov, Maas Discuss Ukraine, Coronavirus Response - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, discussed Ukraine and coronavirus response in a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, discussed Ukraine and coronavirus response in a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Regarding the settlement of the internal conflict in Ukraine, Lavrov stressed the importance of convincing Kiev to pursue unconditional and full implementation of the agreements reached after the summit of Normandy format leaders on December 9, 2019, in Paris and subject to implementation via the Contact group mechanisms," the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and Maas discussed bilateral and international issues as well.

In addition, they spoke in favor of coordinating the global effort on the coronavirus response.