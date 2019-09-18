UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Maas Discussed Prospects For Minsk Deals Implementation - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart Heiko Maas discussed prospects for the implementation of the Minsk agreements on Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

"The sides discussed prospects for the implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures on settlement in Ukraine in a situation when the proposals considered at the meeting of the foreign policy advisers of the leaders of the Normandy format countries were not supported by Kiev's representative at a meeting of the Contact Group in Minsk on September 18, 2019," the statement said.

