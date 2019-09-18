Lavrov, Maas Discussed Prospects For Minsk Deals Implementation - Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart Heiko Maas discussed prospects for the implementation of the Minsk agreements on Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday
"The sides discussed prospects for the implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures on settlement in Ukraine in a situation when the proposals considered at the meeting of the foreign policy advisers of the leaders of the Normandy format countries were not supported by Kiev's representative at a meeting of the Contact Group in Minsk on September 18, 2019," the statement said.