Lavrov, Maas Discussed Prospects for Minsk Deals Implementation - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart Heiko Maas discussed prospects for the implementation of the Minsk agreements on Ukraine , the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

"The sides discussed prospects for the implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures on settlement in Ukraine in a situation when the proposals considered at the meeting of the foreign policy advisers of the leaders of the Normandy format countries were not supported by Kiev's representative at a meeting of the Contact Group in Minsk on September 18, 2019," the statement said.