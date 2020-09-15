UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, Maas Discussed Russian-German Interaction Amid Situation With Navalny - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:41 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, discussed by phone bilateral and international cooperation amid situation around Alexey Navalny, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, discussed by phone bilateral and international cooperation amid situation around Alexey Navalny, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The focus was on the state and prospects of Russian-German relations, as well as building bilateral and international cooperation amid the situation around Navalny," the statement says.

The ministry stressed that the Russian side had confirmed its readiness for cooperation on this issue.

"It was again indicated that Moscow continued to wait for the reaction of the German competent authorities to the requests of the Prosecutor General's Office dated August 27 and September 14 this year, sent in accordance with the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters of April 20, 1959 and the Additional Protocols thereto of March 17, 1978 and November 8, 2001, on the provision of legal assistance, primarily in relation to the transfer of biomaterials, test results, clinical samples and medical documents necessary to conduct a thorough, comprehensive investigation of the causes of the disease and hospitalization of Navalny, for which Western colleagues are calling in the public field," the statement says.

The ministry recalled that the corresponding position had also been brought to the attention of French President Emmanuel Macron during his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 14.

"Further evasion from satisfying these requests will be regarded as a lack of desire among partners to help establish the truth within the framework of an objective and comprehensive investigation of the incident," the ministry said.

