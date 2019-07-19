UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Maas Focused On Nord Stream 2 Project During Talks - Foreign Ministry

Fri 19th July 2019 | 02:16 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, paid special attention to the advancement of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project during their recent talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, paid special attention to the advancement of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project during their recent talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Maas and Lavrov met on Thursday in the German city of Bonn to discuss global and bilateral issues.

"Speaking about the economic issues, the talks focused on the promotion of the Nord Stream 2 project which will diversify the delivery of the Russian gas to Europe," the ministry's statement read.

The Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russian energy giant Gazprom and five European partners, including Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The pipeline, which is expected to be put into operation by the end of 2019, will bring Russian gas to Germany to then be distributed to the rest of Europe. The project has been criticized by a number of EU countries as well as the United States as a political project. However, Moscow has rejected these claims, saying the project is purely economic in nature and seeks to benefit EU energy security.

