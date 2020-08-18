Lavrov, Maas Hold Phone Talks on Belarus - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, held phone talks on Belarus and expressed hope that the situation in the riots-shaken country would soon improve, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry stressed that the talks were held upon Berlin's initiative.

"In continuation of the phone conversation between Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, which was held earlier in the day, the ministers discussed the recent events in Belarus in the context of the presidential election.

They expressed hope for the quickest normalization. The Russian side pointed to the unacceptability of any external interference into domestic political processes, and drew the attention of Germany, which currently chairs the European Union, to the foreign attempts to destabilize the situation in this brotherly country," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.