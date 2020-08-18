UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, Maas Hold Phone Talks On Belarus - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 06:01 PM

Lavrov, Maas Hold Phone Talks on Belarus - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, held phone talks on Belarus and expressed hope that the situation in the riots-shaken country would soon improve, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry stressed that the talks were held upon Berlin's initiative.

"In continuation of the phone conversation between Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, which was held earlier in the day, the ministers discussed the recent events in Belarus in the context of the presidential election.

They expressed hope for the quickest normalization. The Russian side pointed to the unacceptability of any external interference into domestic political processes, and drew the attention of Germany, which currently chairs the European Union, to the foreign attempts to destabilize the situation in this brotherly country," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Election Russia German European Union Germany Berlin Vladimir Putin Belarus Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Al Jalila Cultur ..

17 minutes ago

Board Summit to discuss pathways to gender-balance ..

47 minutes ago

Headline 01: HUAWEI AppGallery Bolsters Itself wit ..

1 hour ago

UNA Media Forum to host MWL Secretary-General next ..

1 hour ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal lashes out at PTI for two ..

2 hours ago

Chacha Chicago says he will not watch matches afte ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.