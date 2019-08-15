UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Maas To Discuss Ukraine, Syria, Iran In Moscow August 21- Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 04:47 PM

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 04:47 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, will meet in Moscow on August 21 to discuss Ukraine, Syria, Iran and strategic security, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

ORENBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, will meet in Moscow on August 21 to discuss Ukraine, Syria, Iran and strategic security, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"From August 21-22, the German foreign minister will pay a working visit to Moscow.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov, will hold negotiations with his counterpart on August 21," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"They will exchange opinions on the pressing international issues, including the situation in Ukraine, Syria and Iran, and also on global stability and strategic security," the spokeswoman added.

Lavrov and Maas will also discuss the bilateral agenda, including the schedule of further contacts, with a focus on cooperation on science, education, culture, trade and the economy, Zakharova noted.

