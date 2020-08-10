UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Maas To Discuss Ukraine, Syria, Libya On Tuesday - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 01:40 PM

Lavrov, Maas to Discuss Ukraine, Syria, Libya on Tuesday - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, will focus on Ukraine, Syria and Libya at their upcoming talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"On August 11, Russian Federation Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who will be paying a working visit to Russia .

.. They are expected to exchange opinions on the whole range of issues related to the Russian-German relations and to discuss the most pressing international topics, including the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, the Libyan crisis and the situation in Syria," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

