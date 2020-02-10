Lavrov, Maas to Have Working Breakfast at Munich Conference - Chairman

The Russian and German foreign ministers will meet over a working breakfast later this week on the margins of the Munich Security Conference, its chairman said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The Russian and German foreign ministers will meet over a working breakfast later this week on the margins of the Munich Security Conference, its chairman said on Monday.

Wolfgang Ischinger, a veteran German diplomat, said the breakfast was an annual event organized by the German Eastern Business Association to bring together Russian and German government officials.

"This year � if everything happens like I imagine it � [the working breakfast] will be attended by Sergey Lavrov and Heiko Maas, members of the business community will ... seize this opportunity," Ischinger told reporters in Berlin.