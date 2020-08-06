Lavrov, Maas to Hold Talks on August 11 in Moscow - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, on August 11 in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Alexey Zaytsev, said on Thursday.

"On August 11, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will pay a working visit to Moscow and St. Petersburg. The visit will be held on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Moscow, signed by the Soviet Union and the Federal Republic of Germany on August 12, 1970. In the first half of the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to hold talks with Heiko Maas [in Moscow]. The foreign ministers will discuss the key issues of the Russian-German agenda and coordinate the schedules of the political, economical and cultural contacts due to be held by the end of the year," Zaytsev said at a bringing.

Lavrov and Maas will also exchange opinions on the pressing international matters, such as the developments in Ukraine, Syria and Libya; the situation around the Iran nuclear deal; and global strategic stability, the spokesman added.

"They will certainly touch upon the Russian-EU relations, taking into consideration Germany's presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of the year," Zaytsev added.