Lavrov, Makei Discuss Russian Media Working in Belarus Without Accreditation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei on Monday discussed "certain representatives" of Russia media who work in Belarus without an accreditation, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei on Monday discussed "certain representatives" of Russia media who work in Belarus without an accreditation, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

"The foreign ministers ... discussed the issues linked to certain representatives of Russian media working in Belarus outside of the legal system without the relevant accreditation," the ministry said.

The ministers spoke over the phone.