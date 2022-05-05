UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, Makei Discuss Special Operation In Ukraine During Phone Talk - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2022 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation on Thursday with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, during which the counterparts discussed the progress of the special operation in Ukraine, and agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on coutering the Western efforts against the two countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministers exchanged assessments of current international and regional problems, discussed the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine. It was agreed to strengthen coordination of work at international sites, including to jointly counter the efforts of Western countries directed against the interests of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus," the ministry said in a press release.

