Lavrov, Makei Talk Intermediate-, Short-Range Missiles In Light Of US Leaving INF Treaty

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 07:14 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that he discussed with his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, the fate of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles in light of the US quitting the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that he discussed with his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, the fate of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles in light of the US quitting the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

The meeting took place as part of the Belarusian minister's two-day working visit to Moscow that kicked off on Thursday.

"We paid special attention today to practical aspects, such as the fate of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles in light of the fact that the US has withdrawn from the relative treaty," Lavrov said at a joint press conference.

The sides also touched upon the situation around the Open Skies Treaty after Moscow notified the depositories about Russia's withdrawal from the agreement in light of a similar move by the United States.

"Belarus was in one group with us on the Open Skies Treaty and our friends now have to decide what the next steps are. We will actively support them," the diplomat added.

In May 2020, then-President Donald Trump said that the US would exit the Open Skies Treaty due to purported violations by Russia allegations denied by Moscow.

The US officially terminated its participation in the treaty last November, while Russia left it this June.

