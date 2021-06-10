Lavrov, Makei to Discuss Sapega at Upcoming Meeting - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, will discuss the situation around Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who is currently in a detention center in Minsk, at their upcoming negotiations in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"The leadership of our country and our ministry control the situation, it is being discussed during diplomatic contacts and will also be on the agenda at the negotiations of the two countries' foreign ministers, which will be held in Moscow on June 18," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Sapega was detained in Minsk on May 23 alongside her boyfriend, Roman Protasevich, who is a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, designated as extremist in Belarus. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sapega is suspected of committing several crimes described in the Belarusian criminal code back in August-September 2020. Official charges are yet to be brought against her.