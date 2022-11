Lavrov May Visit Africa Twice in 2023, Planning Visits to 8 Countries - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may make two visits to the African continent in January-February of 2023 and visit eight countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday.

"Two trips of the foreign minister to Africa are coming in January-February, visits to eight countries are planned now, and plus Morocco there is bilateral communication with the foreign ministers of Arab countries, including, of course, the Arab countries of North Africa," Bogdanov said.