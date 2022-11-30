Lavrov May Visit Africa Twice in 2023, Planning Visits to 8 Countries - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may make two visits to the African continent in January-February of 2023 and visit eight countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday.

"Two trips of the foreign minister to Africa are coming in January-February, visits to eight countries are planned now, and plus Morocco ” there is bilateral communication with the foreign ministers of Arab countries, including, of course, the Arab countries of North Africa," Bogdanov said.