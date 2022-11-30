UrduPoint.com

Lavrov May Visit Africa Twice In 2023, Planning Visits To 8 Countries - Russian Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Lavrov May Visit Africa Twice in 2023, Planning Visits to 8 Countries - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may make two visits to the African continent in January-February of 2023 and visit eight countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday.

"Two trips of the foreign minister to Africa are coming in January-February, visits to eight countries are planned now, and plus Morocco ” there is bilateral communication with the foreign ministers of Arab countries, including, of course, the Arab countries of North Africa," Bogdanov said.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Visit Morocco May Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ships seize approximately 5800kg dru ..

Pakistan Navy Ships seize approximately 5800kg drugs at North Arabian Sea

14 minutes ago
 PM extends condolences on sad demise of former Pre ..

PM extends condolences on sad demise of former President of China Jiang Zemin

17 minutes ago
 COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at presiden ..

COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at president house

36 minutes ago
 Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer ..

Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer of womenâ€™s rights in Pakista ..

2 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

3 hours ago
 â€˜Weâ€™re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

â€˜Weâ€™re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,â€™ says Babar Azam

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.