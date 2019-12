Lavrov May Visit Washington on Dec 10 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may visit Washington on December 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may visit Washington on December 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We are working on [arranging the meeting]," the ministry said when asked whether Lavrov may possibly visit Washington on Tuesday.