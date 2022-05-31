UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Meets With Bahraini King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2022 | 08:00 AM

MANAMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa during a visit to the country.

The meeting was held at the Sakhir Palace.

At the beginning of the meeting, the king said that the visit of the Russian minister in such a difficult time was very valuable, and expressed regret that it would not last long.

"We would very much like you to stay with us longer," he said.

Lavrov arrived in Manama on Monday evening on a working visit as part of a trip to Gulf countries.

On Tuesday, he is scheduled to hold talks with other Bahraini top officials.

The minister last visited Bahrain in 2009.

