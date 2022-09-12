Lavrov Meets with Hamas Delegation in Moscow - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with a delegation of Palestinian movement Hamas, headed by political bureau chairman Ismail Haniyeh, in Moscow on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov hosted ... Haniyeh, who is in Moscow as the head of the delegation of this Palestinian movement. During the conversation, the main attention was paid to the development of the situation in the middle East region with an emphasis on the Palestinian issue," the ministry said in a statement.