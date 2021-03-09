UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Meets With Lebanon's Hariri During Visit To Abu Dhabi - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Lavrov Meets With Lebanon's Hariri During Visit to Abu Dhabi - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri during his visit to Abu Dhabi, and the sides discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the situation in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"An in-depth exchange of views took place on the emerging situation in Lebanon, with an emphasis on the goals of overcoming the socio-economic crisis as soon as possible through the creation of a capable technocratic cabinet of ministers that will have the support of the country's main political and confessional forces," the ministry said.

Lavrov and Hariri also discussed international efforts to settle the Syrian crisis and the return of Syrian refugees to their homes.

"Practical issues of further strengthening the traditionally friendly Russian-Lebanese relations were discussed, in particular, the promotion of mutually beneficial trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation with an emphasis on the provision of Russian assistance in the fight against coronavirus infection in Lebanon," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Syria Exchange Russia Abu Dhabi Visit Lebanon Refugee Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED340 million of aid from Dubai Health Authority ..

8 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council reviews strategic plan o ..

23 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei lays foundation stone of &#039; ..

1 hour ago

Igniting #SHEPOWER in a fast-growing tech space

1 hour ago

Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity ra ..

1 hour ago

ICIMOD organizes International Women’s Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.