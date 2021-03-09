(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri during his visit to Abu Dhabi, and the sides discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the situation in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"An in-depth exchange of views took place on the emerging situation in Lebanon, with an emphasis on the goals of overcoming the socio-economic crisis as soon as possible through the creation of a capable technocratic cabinet of ministers that will have the support of the country's main political and confessional forces," the ministry said.

Lavrov and Hariri also discussed international efforts to settle the Syrian crisis and the return of Syrian refugees to their homes.

"Practical issues of further strengthening the traditionally friendly Russian-Lebanese relations were discussed, in particular, the promotion of mutually beneficial trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation with an emphasis on the provision of Russian assistance in the fight against coronavirus infection in Lebanon," the ministry added.