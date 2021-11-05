UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Meets With Syrian Opposition Delegation In Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met in Moscow with a Syrian opposition delegation of the Peace and Freedom Front headed by Ahmad Jarba, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"During the talks, an exchange of views took place on the development of the situation in and around Syria, with an emphasis on the necessity of the political process promotion on the basis of UN Security Council Resolution 2554, including the establishment of a sustainable constructive inter-Syrian dialogue in various formats," the statement said.

The ministry also said that Moscow confirmed its constant support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria, and also stressed the need to intensify the international efforts to improve the humanitarian situation and the post-conflict reconstruction of the country.

The conflict in Syria has been going on for a decade, first erupting as part of the wave of Arab Spring protests across the middle East and North Africa. It has since turned into a full-scale war between the government forces, armed opposition and terrorist groups.

