Lavrov Meets With UN Secretary-General On UNGA Sidelines

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 06:20 AM

Lavrov Meets With UN Secretary-General on UNGA Sidelines

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the ongoing UN General Assembly session.

At the beginning of their talks on Wednesday, Lavrov and Guterres greeted each other before continuing their meeting behind the closed doors. The Russian foreign minister also signed an honorary guests book.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lavrov also met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, saying before the meeting that he planned to address bilateral relations and the Balkan region agenda during their talks.

Moreover, the Russian top diplomat held negotiations with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. Later on the same day, Lavrov met with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

Lavrov also held a meeting with Peter Maurer, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), during which the top diplomat expressed support for the activities of the organization.

