Lavrov, Mekdad Discuss Syrian Conflict Resolution Based on Astana Format - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, on Wednesday discussed the conflict resolution in the Arab country based on the effective role of the Astana format, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation based on trust, the heads of the foreign ministries exchanged views on actual issues on the international and regional agenda. At the same time, the emerging situation in and around Syria was discussed in detail with an emphasis on promoting a comprehensive settlement of the Syrian crisis based on the effective role of the Astana format," the ministry said.