MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss Russian assistance to Damascus with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

"On February 21, the talks will take place in Moscow between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad," Zakharova told a briefing.

The parties plan to discuss the development of the situation in and around Syria, as well as the prospects for a political settlement of the Syrian crisis, in particular, the operation of the Astana format talks, and the agenda of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, according to the spokeswoman.

"It is planned to discuss a range of issues concerning further expansion of the extensive Russian-Syrian ties in various fields, and practical assistance to Syria in overcoming the consequences of the long-term military-political crisis," Zakharova added.