UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, Mekdad To Discuss Moscow's Assistance To Damascus On Feb 21 - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Lavrov, Mekdad to Discuss Moscow's Assistance to Damascus on Feb 21 - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss Russian assistance to Damascus with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss Russian assistance to Damascus with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

"On February 21, the talks will take place in Moscow between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad," Zakharova told a briefing.

The parties plan to discuss the development of the situation in and around Syria, as well as the prospects for a political settlement of the Syrian crisis, in particular, the operation of the Astana format talks, and the agenda of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, according to the spokeswoman.

"It is planned to discuss a range of issues concerning further expansion of the extensive Russian-Syrian ties in various fields, and practical assistance to Syria in overcoming the consequences of the long-term military-political crisis," Zakharova added.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Damascus Astana Geneva February

Recent Stories

Elevated expressway project accorded formal approv ..

Elevated expressway project accorded formal approval

1 minute ago
 True implementation of property rights laws inevit ..

True implementation of property rights laws inevitable for women empowerment: Pr ..

1 minute ago
 Commissioner Sukkur stresses liaison with people t ..

Commissioner Sukkur stresses liaison with people to provide better services

1 minute ago
 Govt. paying special focus on tree-plantation unde ..

Govt. paying special focus on tree-plantation under PM's Clean, Green Pakistan: ..

1 minute ago
 Pollard back for W. Indies, India opt to bowl in f ..

Pollard back for W. Indies, India opt to bowl in first T20

1 minute ago
 Russia Opens Criminal Case After Discovery of Mass ..

Russia Opens Criminal Case After Discovery of Mass Graves of Civilians in Donbas

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>