Lavrov, Mirzoyan Express Readiness to Strengthen Moscow-Yerevan Alliance - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan expressed their mutual intention to strengthen cooperation between Moscow and Yerevan in a phone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Ararat Mirzoyan warmly congratulated Sergey Lavrov on the Diplomatic Worker's Day. The ministers exchanged views on a number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda, expressing their mutual intention to strengthen the alliance between Moscow and Yerevan," the ministry said in a statement.