Lavrov, Motegi Discuss Russia-Japan Cooperation on COVID-19 Response Via Phone - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, discussed on Thursday in a phone conversation the COVID-19 response and also agreed to start the implementation of the year of Russian-Japanese exchanges after the pandemic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On May 28, a phone conversation was held between Russian Federation Foreign Minister Lavrov and Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi, at the Japanese side's initiative. They discussed the pressing issues related to the Russian-Japanese relations, with a focus on comprehensive development in all the areas, including practical cooperation on the fight against the spreading of the novel coronavirus infection," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and Motegi have agreed to start, after overcoming the pandemic, the implementation of the year of Russian-Japanese cross-regional exchanges, the ministry added. The large-scale project is aimed at strengthening the bilateral friendship.