Lavrov, Muallem Warn Against Artificial Deadlines For Syrian Constitutional Committee

Mon 07th September 2020

Lavrov, Muallem Warn Against Artificial Deadlines for Syrian Constitutional Committee

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) There are no deadlines for the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, and artificial schedules cannot be imposed upon it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Syrian counterpart, Walid Muallem, said at a joint press conference in Damascus on Monday.

"Discussions of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will continue until they reach actual results and they in no way are related to the presidential elections. Presidential elections will take place as scheduled during the next year ... There are no and can be no artificially imposed timeframes for the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee. The schedule for adopting a constitution cannot be imposed as this is a document of utmost importance and it must reflect aspirations of the whole Syrian nation," Muallem said.

Lavrov echoed his counterpart's stance, saying that "there are no deadlines and they cannot exist."

The decision to form a body of 150 Syrians with equal representation for government, opposition and civil society and tasked with amending and rewriting the nation's constitution was made in January 2018 during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress organized by Russia in Sochi. However, it was not until October 30, 2019, that the Committee could hold its first session.

The most recent session of the commission took place late in August in Geneva. UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said the sides had some strong differences but had been able to find areas of commonalities and show flexibility.

