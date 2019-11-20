UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, N. Korea Deputy Foreign Minister Discuss Regional Issues- Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 09:27 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and Moscow-Pyongyang cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and Moscow-Pyongyang cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

"The two sides discussed the topical issues linked to the development of bilateral ties in the context of agreements reached at the highest level, and exchanged their views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia," the ministry said.

