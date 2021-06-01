UrduPoint.com
Lavrov: NATO Seems To Have Negative Plans Regarding Russia, But Hopefully I'm Wrong

Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) NATO seems to have some mischievous intentions regarding Russia, as its members do not appear eager to reaffirm some of the past commitments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday, adding that he was hoping to be wrong about that.

"Stopping NATO from approaching the borders of the Russian Federation is one of the obligations that NATO undertook. We are used to the fact that our Western colleagues, having agreed to many good obligations in the 1990s, then begin to simply ignore them," Lavrov said.

When Russia suggests reaffirming commitment to those obligations, such as the idea that nobody in the Euro-Atlantic area should boost their defenses if it is to the detriment of other countries, NATO countries seem to be "scared of reaffirming," Lavrov said.

"The conclusion is very simple ” it appears that they have some kind of malicious plans against Russia. I want to be wrong about that," the minister said.

