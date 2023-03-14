Lavrov, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Discussed Trade Cooperation - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Moncada spoke by phone on Monday to discuss trade and economic cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The ministers compared notes on important aspects of the development of bilateral strategic partnership, including in the trade and economic sphere.

They expressed a mutual desire to deepen cooperation in priority areas," the ministry said after the conversation, which was requested by Nicaragua.

According to the statement, the ministers stressed the similarity of positions in support of the UN Charter, the fundamental rejection of unilateral sanctions that contradict international law, and the importance of protecting the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs.