UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Not Planning To Meet With Western Diplomats At UN - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Lavrov Not Planning to Meet With Western Diplomats at UN - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is not planning to hold any meetings with Western diplomats while he is visiting the United Nations headquarters as there is "nothing to talk about," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is not planning to hold any meetings with Western diplomats while he is visiting the United Nations headquarters as there is "nothing to talk about," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"No, and we were not planning to (hold any meetings). There is nothing to talk about," Ryabkov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Maktoum wedding

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Maktoum wedding

6 minutes ago
 KP CS visits explosions hit CTD police station Kab ..

KP CS visits explosions hit CTD police station Kabal

10 minutes ago
 AggregateEU Platform for Joint Gas Purchases Kicks ..

AggregateEU Platform for Joint Gas Purchases Kicks Off - European Commission

10 minutes ago
 UN Chief to Meet Blinken, Congress Members on Wedn ..

UN Chief to Meet Blinken, Congress Members on Wednesday in DC - Spokesperson

10 minutes ago
 EU to Introduce Common AI Usage Regulations by End ..

EU to Introduce Common AI Usage Regulations by End of 2023 - Official

10 minutes ago
 Hot weather on Wednesday, westerly wave likely to ..

Hot weather on Wednesday, westerly wave likely to enter from tomorrow

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.