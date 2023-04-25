Lavrov Not Planning to Meet With Western Diplomats at UN - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is not planning to hold any meetings with Western diplomats while he is visiting the United Nations headquarters as there is "nothing to talk about," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"No, and we were not planning to (hold any meetings). There is nothing to talk about," Ryabkov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.