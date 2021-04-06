UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Not Ruling Out Possibility To Produce Indian COVID-19 Vaccine In Russia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Lavrov Not Ruling Out Possibility to Produce Indian COVID-19 Vaccine in Russia

Russia is not ruling out the possibility to produce an Indian vaccine against the coronavirus on its territory, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russia is not ruling out the possibility to produce an Indian vaccine against the coronavirus on its territory, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"As for vaccines, we have really close contacts with our Indian friends.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund has signed contracts with several Indian contracting agents for producing the [Russian] Sputnik V vaccine in the total amount of 700 or 750 million doses. This becomes possible thanks to India's capacities. I do not rule out that further cooperation will include production of an [Indian] vaccine on the Russian territory, I think experts should discuss it and be guided by the maximum possible effectiveness of such cooperation," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi.

