Lavrov Not Ruling Out That US Will Continue to 'Spread Democracy'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that he is not ruling out that the United States will continue to conduct non-military actions to "spread democracy" even after US President Joe Biden's recent statement about "ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries."

"I have no doubt that non-military actions will continue ... They will keep imposing their values," Lavrov said at a meeting with representatives of the Sverdlovsk region's sports community.