UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Not Ruling Out That US Will Continue To 'Spread Democracy'

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 02:45 PM

Lavrov Not Ruling Out That US Will Continue to 'Spread Democracy'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that he is not ruling out that the United States will continue to conduct non-military actions to "spread democracy" even after US President Joe Biden's recent statement about "ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that he is not ruling out that the United States will continue to conduct non-military actions to "spread democracy" even after US President Joe Biden's recent statement about "ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries.

"

"I have no doubt that non-military actions will continue ... They will keep imposing their values," Lavrov said at a meeting with representatives of the Sverdlovsk region's sports community.

Related Topics

Sports Russia Democracy United States

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.27 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.27 a barrel Wednesday

43 seconds ago
 FM asks international community to continue workin ..

FM asks international community to continue working with Afghan govt

3 minutes ago
 OPPO Gives You a Chance to win the all new Reno6 S ..

OPPO Gives You a Chance to win the all new Reno6 Signed by Asim Azhar – Join t ..

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi approves removing quarantine requirement ..

Abu Dhabi approves removing quarantine requirement for all vaccinated travellers ..

31 minutes ago
 Domestic Flights in Afghanistan to Resume on Frida ..

Domestic Flights in Afghanistan to Resume on Friday - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Remains of 109 Chinese soldiers killed in Korean W ..

Remains of 109 Chinese soldiers killed in Korean War return

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.