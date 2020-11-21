UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Notes Attempts To Change Nature Of Peacekeeping Operation In Karabakh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:30 AM

Lavrov Notes Attempts to Change Nature of Peacekeeping Operation in Karabakh

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that there were attempts to change the nature of the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that there were attempts to change the nature of the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"There is, unfortunately, a trend, we feel it, that is aimed at trying to slow down the implementation of the statement of the presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, not to allow this statement to take place in full, although everyone is forced to admit that it is being successfully implemented and we also observe attempts to change the nature of the peacekeeping operation, they are still latent, but they are taking place," Lavrov said during a meeting on the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Russia Armenia Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan November

Recent Stories

Stocks hold steady as virus surges

1 minute ago

Alternative to Trilateral Agreement on Karabakh is ..

1 minute ago

PR, PSM, PIA being restructured to curb financial ..

1 minute ago

Diabetes, BP may up neuro complications in Covid p ..

23 minutes ago

MoU inked for renovation of 'Rani Bagh'

1 minute ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh links Rajput's suicide with bla ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.