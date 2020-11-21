Lavrov Notes Attempts to Change Nature of Peacekeeping Operation in Karabakh

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that there were attempts to change the nature of the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"There is, unfortunately, a trend, we feel it, that is aimed at trying to slow down the implementation of the statement of the presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, not to allow this statement to take place in full, although everyone is forced to admit that it is being successfully implemented and we also observe attempts to change the nature of the peacekeeping operation, they are still latent, but they are taking place," Lavrov said during a meeting on the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.