Lavrov Notes Destructiveness Of Arms Supplies To Kiev In Talks With Top Turkish Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2023 | 08:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted the destructiveness of Ankara's course for ongoing weapons deliveries to Ukraine during a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on Sunday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Ankara's attention was drawn to the destructiveness of the course for ongoing supplies of military equipment to the Kiev regime. These steps, as it was stressed, can only lead to negative consequences," the ministry's statement read.

Lavrov and Fidan also exchanged views on the regional agenda, including the return of the commanders of the nationalist Azov battalion (banned in Russia) from Turkey to Ukraine, the ministry said.

"The prospects were also touched upon for further cooperation on the issues related to ensuring global food security in the face of the inability of Western states to take steps necessary to implement the well-known 'package initiative' of the UN secretary general," the statement added.

