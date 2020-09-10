UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Notes Increasing Importance of Cooperation Within SCO Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief on Thursday that partnership within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was of growing importance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as it helped efficiently overcome its political and socioeconomic consequences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief on Thursday that partnership within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was of growing importance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as it helped efficiently overcome its political and socioeconomic consequences.

The Russian top diplomat noted, at the SCO foreign ministers' talks, that the coronavirus pandemic had catalyzed complex processes in global politics and economics and significantly affected the whole system of international relations, while putting intergovernmental cooperation and multilateral institutions to test.

"Robust experience of equal and fruitful cooperation in politics, security, economics and humanitarian issues, and efficient mechanisms enable SCO to adequately respond to new risks and threats.

Significance of SCO's huge potential is growing further under the current circumstances that require collective efforts and cooperation to overcome political and socioeconomic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," Lavrov told his counterparts from SCO member states.

The minister noted that the meeting was taking place ahead of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations.

"I believe it is important to discuss further steps to promote cooperation of the SCO with the United Nations, as well as increasing our organization's contribution to multipolar world order where the UN and its Security Council play key role," Lavrov added.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin also praised the SCO's rapid joint response to the new acute challenges.

