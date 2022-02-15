Lavrov Notes to Blinken Inadmissibility of Aggressive Rhetoric - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, noted the inadmissibility of aggressive rhetoric by the United States and its allies.

"Lavrov emphasized the inadmissibility of the aggressive rhetoric whipped up by Washington and its closest allies," the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov emphasized the need to continue joint work on security guarantees, the ministry said.

"On our part, the need to continue joint work was emphasized, as presidents Putin and Biden agreed on this in a phone conversation on February 12, in the context of the proposals on security guarantees submitted by the United States and NATO," it said.

During the conversation, Lavrov called on the United States and its allies "to engage in a pragmatic dialogue on the entire range of issues raised by Russia with an emphasis on the principle of indivisibility of security."

Lavrov and Blinken also discussed a schedule of upcoming contacts at various levels.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the US side, the ministry noted.