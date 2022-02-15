UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Notes To Blinken Inadmissibility Of Aggressive Rhetoric - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Lavrov Notes to Blinken Inadmissibility of Aggressive Rhetoric - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, noted the inadmissibility of aggressive rhetoric by the United States and its allies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, noted the inadmissibility of aggressive rhetoric by the United States and its allies.

"Lavrov emphasized the inadmissibility of the aggressive rhetoric whipped up by Washington and its closest allies," the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov emphasized the need to continue joint work on security guarantees, the ministry said.

"On our part, the need to continue joint work was emphasized, as presidents Putin and Biden agreed on this in a phone conversation on February 12, in the context of the proposals on security guarantees submitted by the United States and NATO," it said.

During the conversation, Lavrov called on the United States and its allies "to engage in a pragmatic dialogue on the entire range of issues raised by Russia with an emphasis on the principle of indivisibility of security."

Lavrov and Blinken also discussed a schedule of upcoming contacts at various levels.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the US side, the ministry noted.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Washington Vladimir Putin United States February

Recent Stories

Shoigu Inspects Naval Exercises in Mediterranean - ..

Shoigu Inspects Naval Exercises in Mediterranean - Russian Defense Ministry

1 minute ago
 Shoigu Meets Syrian President Bashar Assad - Russi ..

Shoigu Meets Syrian President Bashar Assad - Russian Defense Ministry

1 minute ago
 NATO Enlargement Not on Agenda Right Now - Scholz

NATO Enlargement Not on Agenda Right Now - Scholz

1 minute ago
 38 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

38 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 ATC awards life term to accused of murder case

ATC awards life term to accused of murder case

5 minutes ago
 Japanese Prime Minister Says Ready to Lend Ukraine ..

Japanese Prime Minister Says Ready to Lend Ukraine $100Mln in Emergency Assistan ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>