Lavrov Offers Condolences to Damascus Over Death of Foreign Minister Walid Muallem

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov extended condolences to Damascus on Monday over the death of Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem.

The 79-year-old diplomat had served as the Syrian minister for foreign affairs since February 2006. Earlier in the day, the Syrian state news agency, SANA, reported that Muallem had passed away.

"With a deep sadness I learned about the death of my colleague Walid Muallem. Moscow will remember him as a wise diplomat who effectively worked out foreign policies entrusted to him during the country's difficult crisis years and who made a significant contribution to the development of bilateral Russian-Syrian relations," the Russian Foreign Ministry said, citing Lavrov's telegram.

The text of the telegram was transmitted through the official channels to the Syrian side.