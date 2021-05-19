DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov proposed on Wednesday Moscow's mediation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border demarcation talks through the effort of a special joint commission.

"We informed our friends in detail about the effort that the Russian Federation makes to resolve the incident that arose due to absence of international legal registration of the state border .

.. In line with a preliminary agreement between the sides [Armenia and Azerbaijan], the Russian Federation offered its assistance to start and conduct delimitation, demarcation of the border, as it came up with an initiative to create a special joint Armenian-Azerbaijani commission, in which Russia could take part as a consultant or a mediator," Lavrov said at a press conference.