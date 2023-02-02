Lavrov on Alleged Arms Supply to Russia: Russian Military-Industrial Complex Working Fine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Russia's military-industrial complex is working fine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, commenting on claims alleging that North Korea and Iran are helping Moscow with weapons.

In an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti, Lavrov said that Western countries are now "accusing either North Korea, or Iran, or someone else" of allegedly helping Russia with weapons.

"Our military-industrial complex is operating (fine). Everything will be fine," the minister said.