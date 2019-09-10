UrduPoint.com
Lavrov On Alleged US Informant Smolenkov: Never Seen Him, Do Not Want To Comment On Rumors

Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 03:40 PM

Lavrov on Alleged US Informant Smolenkov: Never Seen Him, Do Not Want to Comment on Rumors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday he had never seen Oleg Smolenkov, called a US informant by media outlets, and never met with him.

"As for this citizen, a comment was made today by the Kremlin's press service.

I have never seen him, never met with him, never followed his career or his movements. And I do not want to comment on rumors," Lavrov said at a press conference in response to a relevant question.

CNN reported Monday, citing sources in the US presidential administration, that "in a previously undisclosed secret mission in 2017, the United States successfully extracted from Russia one of its highest-level covert sources inside the Russian government."

