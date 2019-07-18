Lavrov On Appointment Of Von Der Leyen As EC President: Moscow Is Pragmatic
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 10:14 PM
In its work with new European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, Russia will take into account deeds rather than words, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday
"We are pragmatics: we want to be guided by not some public statements, but practical deeds," Lavrov said at a press conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas when asked whether he was afraid of deterioration in relations with Brussels after the appointment of Von der Leyen, "known for her tough position regarding the Russian Federation."