UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov On Appointment Of Von Der Leyen As EC President: Moscow Is Pragmatic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 10:14 PM

Lavrov on Appointment of Von der Leyen As EC President: Moscow Is Pragmatic

In its work with new European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, Russia will take into account deeds rather than words, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday

BONN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) In its work with new European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, Russia will take into account deeds rather than words, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

"We are pragmatics: we want to be guided by not some public statements, but practical deeds," Lavrov said at a press conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas when asked whether he was afraid of deterioration in relations with Brussels after the appointment of Von der Leyen, "known for her tough position regarding the Russian Federation."

Related Topics

Russia German Brussels

Recent Stories

Moscow Says Expressed Protest to Head of Political ..

30 seconds ago

Govt striving to steer country out of economic cri ..

31 seconds ago

Int'l Federation of Journalists Demands Yemen to I ..

33 seconds ago

Watchdog Condemns Iraqi Military's Questioning of ..

35 seconds ago

Dutch Prime Minister Says Difficult to Have Open D ..

8 minutes ago

Business community briefed on investment potential ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.