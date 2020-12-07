UrduPoint.com
Lavrov On Borrell's 'Astanisation' Remark: Enough Room In Conflict Settlement For Everyone

Lavrov on Borrell's 'Astanisation' Remark: Enough Room in Conflict Settlement for Everyone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The European Union should stop seeing the world as something divided into the spheres of influence, as everyone has a role to play in international conflict settlement if it is approached with honesty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, commenting on EU foreign policy chief's remark on "Astanisation."

Last week, Josep Borrell wrote an article on his blog advocating for the bloc's "strategic autonomy" and more active involvement in "areas where our interests are at stake." In reference to the Astana-format talks on Syria, he pointed to "a form of 'Astanisation' of regional conflicts," including in Nagorno-Karabakh, Libya and Syria, which he said "leads to the exclusion of Europe from the settlement of regional conflicts in favour of Russia and Turkey." In his comments, Lavrov noted that the Astana format was about the Russian-Iranian-Turkish efforts that had facilitated political settlement in Syria.

"I haven't read Josep Borrell's blog with the term 'Astanisation.' I hope that is what he meant and not some assonant expressions.

In this case, I do not see any negative subtext, at least I hope he did not put negative connotations into the word that he had coined," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian in Moscow.

According to the Russian foreign minister, Borrell is "a bit concerned" that someone other than the EU can take the initiative in the modern world.

"I very much hope that the European Union will behave in a modern way and not try to present the modern world as subject to division into spheres of influence. There will be enough room for everyone if one participates in conflict settlement honestly, rather than for the sake of some geopolitical benefits and unilateral advantages," Lavrov said.

The first Astana-format talks were held in January 2017 in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana (later renamed into Nur-Sultan), hence the name. This format became the first platform to engage the Syrian government and opposition in direct negotiations. During the Astana talks in May 2017, a breakthrough agreement was reached to create four de-escalation zones in Syria.

