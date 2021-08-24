(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Commenting on EU foreign polity chief Josep Borrell's recent concerns over Russia's and China's influence in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed regret over the fact that such people develop EU policies.

"If the EU foreign policy chief thinks in such terms, then I feel pity for the member states that are forced to hear and support such a philosophy.

Borrell is concerned about wrong things, one should care about the Afghans 'calming down' their country as soon as possible. And this mentality 'we cannot give Afghanistan to Russia and China' is something like 'countries should choose whether they are with the West or with Russia and China.' It is regrettable if such people develop the EU foreign policy," Lavrov said at a press conference following negotiations with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.