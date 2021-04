Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented on Wednesday on Bulgaria's claims of Russia's involvement in arms depots explosions, saying ironically that Moscow could also be accused of killing Archduke Franz Ferdinand

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented on Wednesday on Bulgaria's claims of Russia's involvement in arms depots explosions, saying ironically that Moscow could also be accused of killing Archduke Franz Ferdinand.

"It is great that they do not say that we killed Archduke Ferdinand, but it seems we could have such claims coming," Lavrov said at a press conference, asked to comment on the Bulgarian prosecutors' claims that six Russians were involved in explosions at warehouses and production facilities.