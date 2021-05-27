UrduPoint.com
Lavrov On Calls To Move Donbas Negotiations From Minsk: Stop Demonizing Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:10 PM

Lavrov on Calls to Move Donbas Negotiations From Minsk: Stop Demonizing Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed on Thursday that the Belarusian authorities should not be demonized, this came as a comment to Kiev's proposal to no longer hold the Donbas negotiations in Minks.

The head of Kiev's delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group, Leonid Kravchuk, expressed the belief that Minsk could no longer serve as a venue for negotiations because of the Ryanair incident and subsequent suspensions of air travel.

"As for further operation of the Trilateral Contact Group, and Kravchul's refusal to continue its activities in Minsk because of the events around Belarus .

.. I want to confirm something Russia has repeatedly officially said: we insist that it is necessary to stop demonizing people whom the West dislikes," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with Gabonese foreign minister.

"I would not mix up these stories [Ryanair incident and Donbas crisis settlement]," Lavrov continued.

Kiev seems to be looking for a pretext to stop fulfilling its obligations, the Russian diplomat added, expressing hope that France and Germany, as co-authors of the Minsk accords, will not allow this.

