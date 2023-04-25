UrduPoint.com

Lavrov On Depleted Uranium Shells Sent To Ukraine: One Must Be Aware Of Responsibilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 11:46 PM

Lavrov on Depleted Uranium Shells Sent to Ukraine: One Must Be Aware of Responsibilities

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commenting on the UK sending depleted uranium shells to Ukraine said that one should be aware of one's shared responsibility

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commenting on the UK sending depleted uranium shells to Ukraine said that one should be aware of one's shared responsibility.

British Deputy Defense Minister James Hippie earlier said the UK sent Kiev thousands of shells for Challenger 2 tanks, including those with depleted uranium.

"One needs to be aware of one's shared responsibility in this," Lavrov said during a press briefing at the UN on Tuesday. "The UK is an island, so maybe for them it's less important where this depleted uranium ends up radiating or not radiating whatever it may contain."

