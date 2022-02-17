UrduPoint.com

Lavrov On End Of Escalation Around Ukrainian: Russia Not Arranging It

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 04:15 PM

Lavrov on End of Escalation Around Ukrainian: Russia Not Arranging It

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The question of whether the escalation of the situation around Ukraine will end on February 20 does not depend on Russia, because it is not Russia that inflates it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, noting that the Russian-Belarusian exercises will end on February 20, as planned.

"As for February 20, the question should not be directed to me. Our exercises end on February 20, as it was announced. And as for whether the escalation will end on February 20, I do not know, because we did not inflate it, we are not engaged in this," Lavrov told reporters following talks with his Italian counterpart in Moscow.

