VIENTIANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Moscow's commitments under the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remain in place, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, when asked about Russia's possible reaction to the deteriorating situation on the Tajik-Afghan border.

"The obligations under the CSTO remain in full force," Lavrov said at a press conference.

He said representatives of the CSTO Secretariat have already visited the border area.