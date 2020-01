Lavrov, on His Way to Mexico, Will Make a Stop in Cuba Feb 5 - Russian Foreign Ministry

On February 5, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will stop in Cuba on his way to Mexico, and meet with the Cuban foreign minister, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

"On February 5-7, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will leave for Latin America. On February 5, he will make a technical stop in Santiago de Cuba. He is expected to meet with Cuban Foreign Minister Mr. [Bruno] Rodriguez there," Zakharova said at a briefing.